2021 Overall WASSCE best student donates to Akropong School for the Blind

Akropong, Oct.14, GNA – Mr Kwame Brako Asante, the overall best student in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and second best in West Africa, has donated some items to the Akropong School of the Blind in the Eastern Region.

The items, made up of two sound systems, four microphones, five pen drives and geometrical shapes, were to facilitate learning.

Mr Kwame Brako Asante, speaking at the short ceremony, expressed his excitement seeing the kids appreciate the donated items.

He expressed happiness about the students commitment to study and give off their best to society.

“One thing I believe in is if somebody who is disadvantaged is trying his best to achieve something good, that person deserves support, so I believe they have what it takes but they just need the support,” he added.

The Computer Science Student of Ashesi University further stated that he had plans of helping others through his field of study, as a way of impacting the various societies in Ghana.

He finally urged various stakeholders to join hands to support young individuals in their education as a way of making them prominent in society.

Mr Gideon Doyi, the Assistant Headmaster of the school, expressed his delight having received the items and said it had come at the right time to help them with their audio lessons.

He thanked Mr Brako Asante for choosing no other institution than theirs to donate the items and encouraged him to continue to support the school in years to come.

“We rely on sound, and these electronic items are going to help us in both teaching and entertainment,” He added.

The Assistant Headmaster further stated that the visit would serve as a motivation to the students to also achieve greater heights in society.

He appealed to individuals, organisations and corporate bodies to emulate the kind gesture by Mr Asante Brako.

Some students also shared their excitement as the items donated were going to make learning easier and better.

GNA

