Greater Accra Regional Police receives items worth GHC270,000 to boost visibility   

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA – Apsonic Ghana, dealers in motorcycles, have presented items worth GHC270,000 to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command as part of efforts to enhance police visibility operations.

The items were 18 motor bikes with helmets, 2000 reflective jackets, and 1000 keyholders.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, Mr Wen Fulin, the Counsellor, Chinese Embassy, said the presentation signified the good partnership between the Ghana Police Service and the People’s Republic of China.

He said the story of Apsonic started about 10 years ago as a small company, which had grown to become a very successful business leader in motorcycles in Ghana.

Mr Wen said opportunities abound in Ghana and foreigners willing to transact genuine business could be assured of support from government and the people to achieve the desired outcomes.

He commended the Ghana Police Service for guarding the country’s peace and protecting businesses, adding; “We appreciate the effort of every policeman/woman for his or her dedication in protecting lives and property.”

Mr Abdul Karim Nasam, the Manager of Apsonic Ghana, said the company had presented motorcycles to the various security agencies, over the years, and had also created jobs for the youth.

Apsonic motorcycles had become a well-known brand in Ghana and West Africa because of its brand durability and efficiency, he said.

He pledged his organisation’s continued support to the security agencies in curbing crime, protecting businesses, and creating jobs for the youth.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, the Regional Commander, said the motorcycles would facilitate the police’s efforts in crime prevention, especially in snaps checks, and protection of lives and property.

He said the Command would revise its operations in line with the core mandate of the Ghana Police Service to make the Greater Accra Region safer for individuals and businesses, especially law-abiding citizens.

DCOP Gariba pledged the Service’s commitment to maintaining the motorcycles and using them for the intended purpose.

GNA

