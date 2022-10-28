2002 University of Ghana Medical School Year Group commissions sports arena for the School  

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA – The 2002 Year Group of the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS) has commissioned a multipurpose sports arena for the School.

The occasion forms part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the Group .

The arena, which has bathrooms, toilets, a changing area and other facilities, is estimated at $ 55,000.00.

Dr Keziah Donkoh Malm, Chairperson of the 20th Anniversary Planning Committee of the alumni, said considering the stressful nature of medical schooling, the arena would play a key role in de-stressing students, which in the long term would improve their mental health and in effect, academic performance.

She said it would also serve as a platform for networking and socialising, which was crucial to improving the psycho-social wellbeing of students.

Dr Malm, on behalf of the Group, expressed gratitude to lecturers and other mentors in the School, who had helped them succeed as medical practitioners.

‘‘… Ladies and gentlemen, the UGMS Class of 2002 is a thankful class. Thankful for our admission into the medical school, thankful to our teachers and mentors, thankful for our graduation, and how far the Lord has brought us,’’ she said, adding that the facility ‘‘is our token of gratitude’’.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

