Aspiring Western regional NDC chairman promises to win ‘orphan seats’

By Kweku Abdallah

Takoradi, Oct. 28, GNA – Alhaji Gibril Laminn, aspiring to be Western Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to embark on a reunification drive to build a formidable party capable of winning the 2024 elections.

According to him, the unity of the party, especially among executives, was crucial.

He stressed that his outfit would put in place measures to ensure there was unity among party members ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the 62-year-old communication specialist and a plantation farmer said he would provide leadership that would foster unity and reconciliation among members of the party.

With his campaign message dubbed “Operation Snatch the Orphan Seats”, Alhaji Laminn said he was on an agenda to win more seats for the NDC in the Western Region in the 2024 elections.

He underscored the importance of communication, saying, “communication remains the fulcrum around which every political party can propagate its messages to electorates and crucially for the NDC as a party in opposition.”

He bemoaned that the communication directorate of the party had not received the right support under the current regional chairman and pledged to fully resource the Directorate to be able to perform its role effectively.

“It is my desire to re-tool and resource the Communication Directorate to improve their capacity and output,” he said.

He also pledged to ensure that the party got a permanent regional office.

GNA

