Free Online Platform for Teenage Mental Health, Self-help Launched in Bulgaria

Oct. 10 (BTA/GNA) – On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, October 10, the first online platform for self-help and mental health for teens and young adults was launched in Bulgaria.

Initiated by UNICEF, the “UNICEF Room” created within the “Tell Me” mobile app helps young people overcome negative emotions they are going through, such as anxiety, loneliness, sadness, fear and anger, the organization said Monday.

Access to the platform is anonymous and free for all young people up to the age of 24 and their parents. There, teens can learn why panic attacks occur and how to cope with them, and about relaxation exercises to reduce anxiety and improve sleep. They can also find information in accessible language about the difference between sadness and depression, the signs of stress and how to overcome it, and specific tips for boosting self-esteem and managing negative emotions.

UNICEF data show that 1 in 5 deaths among teenagers aged 15-19 in the EU is caused by self-harm, and suicide is the second most common cause of death among adolescents of this age in Europe. 50% of all mental health problems are triggered before the age of 14, and up to 75% before the age of 24.

