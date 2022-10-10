Teiya crowned 2022 Ghana’s Most Beautiful   

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – Teiya Ayisha Dahamani, the Northern Regional Representative on this year’s Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB), has been crowned as the new Queen.



The highly anticipated grand finale, which took place at the National Theatre, saw Teiya beat off competition from Oti Region’s Aiko Adade (1st runner-up) and Central Region’s Aseidu Afanyi Arhin (2nd runner-up).



Eastern Region’s Amoai took fourth place, while Xornam from the Volta Region placed fifth.



Teiya took home a GHC 10,000 cash prize, one year’s supply of GTP fabric, and an all-expenses-paid international trip, among other products from sponsors.



All other winners took home various cash prizes and products from sponsors.



Teiya garnered the most votes on the night, racking a total of 32.5%, and was closely followed by Aiko Adade, who got 24.15%, while Aseidua could only manage 16.8% of the total valid votes.



Amoani, who came in fourth, secured 16.5% while Xornam, who placed fifth, got 10.19% of the total valid votes.



Stonebwoy, an award-winning Ghanaian dancehall and reggae musician, also performed on the night, lighting up the stage with some of his hit songs.



GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

