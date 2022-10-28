Bayern again without Müller and Neuer for Mainz clash

Munich, Oct 28, (dpa/GNA) – Bayern Munich can move top of the Bundesliga for at least a day with a draw, or win at home to Mainz on Saturday, but they will again be without Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller.

Goalkeeper Neuer has been out for weeks with a shoulder problem, while forward Müller, who made a brief comeback in the 3-0 Champions League win at Barcelona in midweek, is still struggling with hip and pelvis injuries.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, told a news conference on Friday that he wants to “take Müller out” for a whole week to give his body a rest.

This means he will also miss the final Champions League group stage game against Inter Milan on Tuesday. Bayern are already through as group winners.

Neuer meanwhile is now “working towards next weekend” when Bayern visit Hertha Berlin.

Nagelsmann said he expected Germany’s Neuer and Müller to be available for the World Cup in Qatar starting on November 20.

He also thinks his side have got their mojo back after a tricky few weeks. They have now won five in a row.

“The team has good flow. Against Barcelona, it seemed as if there was a swarm on the field marching in the same direction,” Nagelsmann remarked.

GNA

