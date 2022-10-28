Husband of Nancy Pelosi, ‘violently’ attacked at couple’s home

Los Angeles, Oct 28, (tca/dpa/GNA) – Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently” attacked in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to a statement from the speaker’s office.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the Democratic speaker’s office, said in the statement that an assailant broke into the couple’s home and “violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi.”

Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital, where he is receiving care, and is expected to make a full recovery, Hammill said.

A suspect is in custody, and the motive for the attack is under investigation, Hammill said.

Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack, Hammill said.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said.

GNA

