Twenty-nine arrested over Ashaiman riot  

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA – The Police have arrested 29 persons suspected to be behind a riot incident at Ashaiman.

The suspects are believed to be involved in violent clashes between two factions at New Tulaku, Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region in the wee hours of Friday, October 28, 2022.

A tweet by the Ghana Police Service has revealed.

“Initial investigation has disclosed that a misunderstanding ensued between the two rivalry factions at the New Tulaku meat market resulting in the attack in which six people sustained various degrees of injuries,” it said.

It said the injured were at a hospital receiving medical attention and were all in stable condition, according to the medical authorities.

The police have since restored calm and deepened personnel presence at Ashaiman and its environs.

The tweet said investigation continued and that all those involved would be brought to justice.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

