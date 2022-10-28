Volta Regional Minister to appear before Parliament on Tuesday

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct 28, GNA – Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, is to appear before Parliament in Accra on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to tell the House when the relocation of the victims of tidal waves in the Ketu South Constituency would commence.

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, presenting the Business Statement in Parliament, for the weekend, Friday, November 4, 2022, said, the invitation of Volta Regional is in response to a scheduled question standing in the name of Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP Ketu South Constituency.

Tidal waves have hit seaside communities in the constituency in recent years, with some hitting parts of the municipality on Sunday, April 3, 2022, and leaving 20, 000 people stranded at Agavedzi, Akplabanya and its adjoining communities.

This comes barely four months after hundreds were left stranded in some coastal communities in the year 2021.

When the Minister comes to the House, he will be expected to give details on government interventions to the affected communities.

Other MPs present in the House would join Madam Gomashie in asking the Minister for answers during supplementary questions’ time.

Other Ministers slated to appear before the House next week include Mr. Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture; and Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Heath.

The rest are Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Mr. John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Railways Development and Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said in all seven Ministers were expected to attend upon the House to respond to 45 questions during the ensuing week.

He said there would be 11 urgent questions and 34 oral questions.

The Majority Chief Whip urged Committees with referrals to expedite work on same for consideration of the House.

GNA

