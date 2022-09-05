Work at Krachi East Assembly comes to halt on news of demise of MCE 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Sept 5, GNA – Scores of residents of Krachi East, staff of the Assembly, members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the entire Oti region are struggling to come to terms with the sudden demise of the Chief Executive of the Municipality, Francis Okesu.

The mood of the people is nothing but sorrow, distraught, anguish and mourning on news report of the demise of its MCE on Sunday.

News report suggest the late MCE was found dead in a hotel in Kumasi, with the security running checks to unravel the cause of death.

Work at the Assembly has grounded to a halt as pockets of discussions throughout the Municipality dwell on the incident with many doubting the incident.

Many say he would be remembered for hard work, selflessness, and uprightness.

Emmanuel Triko, Deputy Oti Regional Organiser of NPP described the late Okesu as a man of valour, who should not be lost to death at this material time saying, “this is a big loss to the party, Krachi East, Oti region and Ghana as a whole.”

“The news is disturbing and a shock,” he said.

Gyamfi Boateng, Chairman, Krachi East Constituency of NPP said the party has lost a lovely and a friendly personality.

“We have lost everything, the progress of the party is truncated,” but we take consolation in the fact that only God knows best.

Ghana News Agency gathered that the late MCE and the Mr Joshua Makubu, the Regional Minister were billed to meet in Accra en route to a foreign trip on Monday but for the sad end of the late Okesu.

Meanwhile the Krachi East Constituency office is churning out funeral songs, where some party people are gathering.

Attempt to speak to major actors in the region including family sources have been futile at press time.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

