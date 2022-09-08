WaterAid Ghana begins operations in Wassa East District 

By Seth Danquah

Daboase (WR), Sept. 08, GNA – Mr. George York, Head of Policy, Advocacy and Campaign at WaterAid Ghana, a non-governmental organization (NGO) has announced that the organisation would soon start operations in Daboase in the Wassa-East District of the Western Region

Mr. York, who announced this during a stakeholder engagement at Daboase, said the project is aimed at improving water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in Health Care facilities in the district.

According to him, the primary objective of the organisation was to strengthen WASH and health systems by accelerating the coverage of reliable access to safer water, affordable, inclusive and sustainable WASH services within the district.

He announced that the project would use twelve calendar months to establish the baseline, fundamentals and the use of existing structures as well as study and observe challenges on the ground.

This, he said, would help in defining the way forward of the programme and stressed that WaterAid would require the support and expertise of stakeholders to achieve the expected outcome.

The Grant Manager for WaterAid Ghana, Mr. David Aidoo said WASH in Health Care Facilities in Ghana was currently being run in the Wassa East District and the Asutifi South District with donor support from Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

He added that an amount of Two hundred and Thirty-Four Thousand United States Dollars (US $234,000) has been earmarked to execute the project.

The Wassa East District Chief Executive, Mr. Emmanuel Boakye in his welcoming address, thanked WaterAid Ghana for selecting the district for the project.

“One key institution that must have an unquenchable flow of water is our health care facilities”, he emphasized.

The DCE noted with concern that healthcare delivery was likely to cease once there was a water shortage since every process of the work required the use of water.

According to him, although the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) treat and supply water to residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, water coverage within the district was less than 10 per cent.

He acknowledged that the district had been blessed with other institutions that supplied water to some parts of the district but there were more communities yet to benefit, especially health centres.

The stakeholders for their part pledged their unflinching support for the project with the assurance from traditional authorities to release lands when the need arises to support the project.

WaterAid Ghana is an NGO dedicated to bringing clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene to those living in poverty around the world.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

