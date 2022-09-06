VRA signs MoU with CPI Training Canada to offer customised staff training  

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA – The Volta River Authority (VRA) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CPI Training, a project management firm, to offer customized training for selected staff of the Authority.

The MoU aims to establish the framework that will guide the collaboration of both parties towards capacity-building programmes through structured and targeted industrial attachment quasi-classroom and practical training sessions with identified Canadian institutions with expertise in the energy sector.

Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive of the VRA signed on behalf of the Authority while Mr Terry Drabiuk, Founder and President of CPI Training, signed for the firm.

CPI Training is a project management firm that provides talent management solutions for clients across Canada and around the world.

Mr Antwi-Darkwa described the event as timely and very important as the Authority was poised to continue to build the capabilities of its employees and expose them to best practices across the globe.

The Chief Executive noted that in the past, the Authority had a similar arrangement with Ontario Hydro of Canada.

He, therefore, expressed the hope that the implementation of the three-year MoU would enable the staff of VRA to benefit from recommended training programmes and also have the opportunity for hands-on practical lessons in some reputable institutions in Canada.

Mr Drabiuk expressed his delight and appreciation for the collaboration with the VRA and assured the Chief Executive that CPI would deliver a broad array of world-class training and exposure to the staff of VRA.

The training programmes, as spelt out in the MoU, shall comprise industrial attachments, quasi-classroom training in agreed subject area, and practical field programmes.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Dr Ebenezer Tagoe Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Finance, VRA; Mr Edward Obeng-Kenzo, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Engineering and Operations; Mr Keneth Arthur, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Services and Dr. I. Stella Agyenim-Boateng, the Advisor in the Office of the Chief Executive,

Mr Clement Boakye, Director, Corporate Strategy; Mr Kwame Amankwah-Twum, Acting Director, Legal Services; Mr Lawrence Quartey, Acting Manager, Corporate Communication and Branding; Mr Kamil Mohammed, the Country Director of CPI Training; and Mr Ron Nickel, Director, International Trades Training, CPI Training.

GNA

