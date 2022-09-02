President Akufo-Addo tours Central Region

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Sept 2, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has begun a two-day working tour of the Central Region from, Friday September 2 to Saturday, September 3, 2022.

He is scheduled to visit seven constituencies in the region to cut the sod for new projects, inspect ongoing ones and commission those that have been completed.

He will begin his day with an interview with Obaatanpa Radio and inspect a court complex both in Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

He will later depart for Breku in the Awutu Senya West constituency to pay a courtesy call on the paramount chief of Awutu Breku and cut the sod for the construction of the Bawjiase Road in Bawjiase.

Later, he will commission a gas cylinder factory at Chochoe constructed under government’s flagship One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

From there, the President will dash to the Gomoa East Constituency to commission a lubricant factory at Gomoa Fetteh Junction also a 1D1F programme.

He will later make a stop at Gomoa Afransi in the Gomoa East Constituency to inspect a hospital project under government’s Agenda 111 policy.

President Akufo-Addo will also pay a courtesy call on the four chiefs of Mfantseman at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Constituency and end the day with a meeting with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), regional executives and Constituency chairmen of the New Patriotic Party in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

On Saturday morning, President Akufo-Addo will visit the Komenda-Edina- Eguafo -Abirem Constituency and pay a courtesy call on the chiefs of Komenda and Elmina, inspect the Komenda Sugar factory in Komenda and the fishing harbour under construction in Elmina.

He will finally depart to Cape Coast, where he will inspect the Infectious Diseases Centre at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, commission the building of the Central Regional House of Chiefs and later join the chiefs and people of Cape Coast at a grand durbar to celebrate the Fetu Afahye.

