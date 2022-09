By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA – A mostly cloudy weather with slight rains or drizzle is expected in southern Ghana today while thunderstorms or rains are likely to affect the North later in the day.

Visibility will be reduced over hilly, forest areas. and the coastline as early morning mist and fog patches will form over those areas giving way to partly cloudy weather in the afternoon and cloudy weather in the evening with chances of rains over the middle sector.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email