NCCE undertakes outreach with pupils at Dambai 

Dambai (O/R) Sept 30, GNA- The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an educational programme with local authority schools at Dambai, in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The students made an educational tour of the Dambai Municipal fire station to acquaint themselves with the operations of the Ghana National Fire Service.

In attendance were, ACFO II, Prince Billy Anaglatey (Oti Regional Fire Command) Mr, Victor Kudoadzi ADO1(Municipal Fire Command and In-Charge of Oti Regional Control Room) Madam Adjoa W, Koranteng (Oti Regional Public Relations Officer) Mr, Maxwell Ashong and other staff officers.

Mr Kudoadzi took the pupils through the operations of the service, tools and appliances used by the service, the role of students in fire management and prevention as well as how to tackle fires in their initial stages.

Mr Anaglatey expressed gratitude for the visit and asked the students to impact the knowledge they had acquired on their parents and peers for fire safety.

He said the fighting fire was a collective responsibility and appealed to stakeholders to support the Service carry out its mandate.

Mr Clement Mamadu, the Municipal Director of Education thanked officers for according the necessary education by taking them through the operational activities.

