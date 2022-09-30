AFWI signs MOU with Ahanta West on PWDs 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Agona Nkwanta (WR), Sept. 30, GNA- The African Women International, (AFWI) an NGO working for the development of women, the girl child and socially marginalised people have advocated that physically challenged women should be integrated into the governance processes at the district level.

Mrs Victoria Araba Dennis, the Executive Director of the NGO said getting the women to participate in decision-making would not only build their confidence but also empower them to intimate real needs for the planning and provision of such needs by their respective assemblies.

To demonstrate the commitment to inclusiveness of women with disability in decision making, AFWI with support from the Global Affairs of Canada (GAC) through Plan International Ghana has engaged in a co-opting and signing of an MOU with the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly.

The Assembly would thus place 10 PWDs trained as ambassadors into the subcommittees such as the Finance and Administration, Social Services, Works Development as well as Justice and Security.

They would also contribute to the realisation of the District Medium Term Development Plan 2022-2025 as well as the Annual Action Plan.

Mrs Dennis said the Women’s Voice and Leadership in Ghana project under which the MOU and Coopting fell was to increase the participation of women PWD in decision-making at the subcommittee level.

She prayed that the activity would enhance the protection of the rights of women, and young women and improve upon socio-economic conditions and livelihood advancement.

The signed MOU, she said, would secure District Assemblies’ commitment to implement the Gender Responsive Plan and Budget and maintain the trained Ambassadors as part of the sub-committee.

“At least 30 per cent of the projects and programmes of the District Medium-Term Development Plan and Budget must be gender responsive and socially inclusive”.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr Andrew Intsiful was happy with the increased number of women especially PWDs participating in decision making saying it was in line with the Assembly’s plan for women to be an integral part of the decision-making processes.

GNA

