Levi Ohene, Lydia Frimpong wins 2022 BIC Kids Junior Art Master  

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA – Levi Ohene Dwomoh Piesie and Lydia Frimpong Sarpong beat over 68 finalists to emerge winners of the second edition of the BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge held at the National Theatre on Wednesday.

While Dwomoh Piesie, from the African Child School Complex, won the senior category, Grace Baptist School’s Frimpong Sarpong, dominated the junior level to walk away with a new laptop, plaque, certificate of participation and other products from BIC.

Abena Ofori Antwi and Melissa Obeng were first and second runner-ups in the Junior category, whilst Isaac Boamah Sarkodie and Maxwell Kiavi placed second and third respectively in the Senior category.

They received a tablet, a BIC Cristal plaque, a certificate of participation, and a wide range of BIC products.

The final was attended by renowned Ghanaian artist Safori (of House of Safori), as well as other renowned artists and sculptors.

The ‘BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge’ is an annual competition that encourages children to creatively express themselves through colouring and writing, using BIC stationery products.

The challenge drew inspiration from BIC’s flagship Art Master Africa competition, which spans the Middle East and Africa region, and encourages creatives to express themselves by producing artwork using the iconic BIC Cristal Ballpoint pen.

The ‘BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge’ was launched in 2021 and has seen more than 7,951 participants.

This year’s theme “My Environment, My World’, asks children to create artwork that represents their understanding of what a sustainable environment means.”

The theme aims to educate children on the importance of building and maintaining a sustainable environment for a prosperous future. This stems from BIC’s commitment to reuse, recycle, or compost 100 per cent of its consumer plastic packaging by the year 2025.

The winning students were selected by a jury of renowned Ghanaian artists and experts, including Enam Bosokah, an artist who has established himself as one of Africa’s best known ball pen Artist, Sarah Tweneboa Kodua, Head of Visual Arts Department at the Accra Academy, Theophilus Peace Fenu, Professor at the Visual Arts Department at Odorgonno Secondary School and Esther Ofosu, Multimedia Artist and Lecturer at Institute of Distance Education (University of Education – Winneba).

Mr Léonard Ehouabolet, the Senior Marketing Manager at BIC in West and Central Africa, said: “We are ecstatic to see the BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge in its second edition as it touches more children across the country.

The challenge triggers creativity and innovation, and encourages self-expression, positively impacting children.

This year we saw an increase in participation, which is a testament to the need for such initiatives in the country and the wider region.

“Like Art Master Africa, we aim to continue to bring out the talents of our future generation by leveraging our portfolio to continue to encourage creativity and self-expression.”

The 68 finalists each received a certificate of participation as well as a selection of BIC products.

BIC’s Art Collection includes over 250 works of art by 80 international artists. BIC has several established partnerships with art institutes around the world and has its products displayed in renowned museums around the world.

GNA

