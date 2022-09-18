Karela coach Kobby Mensah anticipates tough start after poor preseason  

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – Karela United Head Coach Bismark Kobby-Mensah says they would have to endure a difficult start to the season, especially after their poor pre-season preparations.



Karela United suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Accra Lions on day two of the betPawa Ghana Premier League played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



Two first-half goals from Samuel Gyimah and Daniel Kwame Awuni secured maximum points for the home side, while substitute Enock Agblenyo’s second-half strike could only serve as a consolation.



Kobby Mensah, in a post-match interview after their defeat, stated the first few games of the season would be tough for his side after their poor preseason.



“I don’t want to talk about our plan for the season because we had a poor and porous pre-season for various reasons I can’t talk about.



“It started with the GHALCA G6 tournament, and also I was on assignment with the local Black Stars, so in terms of our conditioning, we are not there yet, but that is not an excuse. We have a very good squad to turn things around,” he stated.



Sharing his technical perspective as to why they lost the match, Kobby-Mensah said: “It was a very good exercise. In the first half, we were a bit slow and not good enough, and I think we lost the game in the first half.



“We raised our game in the second half and scored a goal, but it was not enough for us to get something. Our opponents were tactically good and had the quality to punish us in the first half.”



Karela United, who have three points after beating Tamale City in their first game, will now turn their attention to Dreams FC on day three of the betPawa GPL next Sunday.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

