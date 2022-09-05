Ampem Darkoa fails to grab CAF Women’s Champions league slot 

Accra, Sept. 4, GNA – Ghana’s Women’s Premier League and FA Cup winners, Ampem Darkoa Ladies failed to beat Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens to qualify to this year’s Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League in Morocco.

Ampem Darkoa were hammered by 3-0 in the final of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B qualifier at the Stade Yamoussoukro to miss qualification to the second edition of the continental tournament.

Goals from Mircale Joseph, Flourich Sebastine and Chinyere Ignomalu were enough to hand the Nigerian team a ticket to the party.

After the first meeting between the two sides ended in a pulsating 0-0 stalemate at the group stage, Ampem Darkoa were keen on eliminating Bayelsa, however, it was the later who proved superior at the end of the game.

While Ampem Darkoa Ladies booked a slot in the final after a 6-5 victory over Ivorian side African Sports Abidjan on penalties, Bayelsa thrashed Togolese side Athleta 6-0 to set up the final clash.

Bayelsa Queens FC will represent WAFU Zone B in this year’s tourney.

It would be recalled that, Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies won the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers and went ahead to emerge runners-up in the CAF Women’s Champions league after losing 2-0 to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns hosted in Egypt last year.

GNA

