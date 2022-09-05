Ishmael Arthur Sets New Millennium Marathon Course Record in 1:02:05s 

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – Ghana Armed Forces’ (GAF) athlete Ishmael Arthur last Saturday, set a new record in half marathon.

Arthur, who won the last edition of the Millennium Marathon, held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Accra, made course record in 1:02:05 seconds, the fastest in the history of half marathons in Ghana.

The 2018 winner and 2019 third-place finisher also run a new personal best (PB) and his time is also among the fastest half marathon time ever to run in Ghana and also by a Ghanaian athlete.

The fastest half marathon(21km) time that was run by William Amposah at the 2020 Sekondi-Takoradi Half Marathon.

Amponsah made a time of 1:02:51 seconds to win the first edition of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon in the Western Region.

The University of Education’s, Winneba (UEW) student-athlete Koogo Atia placed second in a new personal best time of 1:02:54 seconds and newly recruited University of Ghana’s (UG) student-athlete and a member of Grace Mille Athletics Club Basit Afful also placed third in a new personal best time of 1:03:03 seconds

This is the first time in Ghana that all the top 3 athletes have finished a half marathon in under 64 minutes.

GNA

