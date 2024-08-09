Ya-Na Abukari II calls for vehicles and personnel to handle simmering tension in Dagbon 

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) Aug 9, GNA Ya-Na Abukari II the Overlord of Dagbon has appealed to the government to allocate more vehicles for security operations especially the military in the area.

He made the appeal when the Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Shaibu Alhassan Shani and members of the Northern Regional Security Council (RESEC) called on him at the Gbewaa Palace to brief him on their call on the Mion Regent Alhassan Abdulai and Jarido Konkomba Chief Jagri Npoangna of Mion.

Ya-Na said the Yendi Divisional Police Commander told him that there was tension in Mion and he asked him to rush and find out what was happening and the arrival of the Military and the police and other security men worked.

He said the Minister for National Security also called to inform him that the security personnel had arrived at Mion because of the tension.

Ya-Na said without strong operational vehicles for the security in the area it would be difficult to fight crime and chaos and urged the Northern Regional Minister to provide the necessary logistics for the security to work effectively.

The Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Shani told the Ya-Na that the REGSEC met the Mion Regent and his people at his palace and spoke to them to be calm and have patience for peace to prevail.

For their part, Mion Regent Alhassan Abdulai said the parcel of land in contention was reserved by his late father Mion Lana Na Mahamadu and when he asked a Contractor to develop it the people of Zugbei near Sambu said they would not allow its development thereby creating the tension between his people and the people of Zugbei.

He said his District Police Commander of Mion District was a witness to what happened.

He said the lands in his area had been entrusted to him by Ya-Na the Overlord of Dagbon to take care of the land and it was inappropriate for anyone to claim such lands.

Chief of Jagrido Ubor Jagri Npoangnan thanked the members of the REGSEC for their visit adding that the parcel of land was sold to two people by the late Mion Lana one had an allocation letter and one did not have.

He said this brought about what happened between Sambu and Zugbei people and alleged that somebody said he asked the people not to agree and he asked them to bring out the one who said it and they could not prove it.

He said when he heard about what was happening he sent some people to find out and before they got there they heard a gun firing and they had to return home.

The Northern Military Commander Brig Tei said for what happened at Mion the REGSEC had to meet and deployed troops to Mion and they worked effectively.

He said at Mion five people were picked for investigations.

