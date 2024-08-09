Three in court over double sale of land at Tse Addo 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Aug. 09, GNA- Three persons have appeared before Accra Circuit Court over the alleged double sale of land at Tse Addo in Accra.

Holy Quaye, a 39-year-old farmer, Furgurson Adjetey Lomo aka Major, a 55-year-old businessman and Andrew Tetteh Boye aka T.T., an event organizer, are being held for making conflicting grants of a parcel of land.

The three accused persons are said to have made use of force, violence and intimidation to prevent and obstruct Angela Huana, a widow, and workers from developing their lawfully acquired land.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, fraudulent transaction of land and unlawful protection of land.

Lomo and Boye were asked by the court to be on their former bail.

Quaye, who made his first appearance at the court was also admitted to bail in the sum of GHC800,000 with two sureties, one to be justified with landed property.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, further ordered that one of the sureties should be a public servant, earning a net salary of GHC 3,500 a month.

Additionally, the court asked that the pay slip of the said surety should be endorsed by the surety’s head of department.

The Prosecution was also ordered by the court to comply with all disclosures and the matter was adjourned to September 3, 2024.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer said Angela Huana, the complainant was a businesswoman residing at Spintex.

Prosecution said the accused persons were residents of La, in Accra.

In November 2017, Quaye, a member of the Ataa Tawiah Tsinaiatse and Numo Foli Kwashie Family of La, together with Lomo and Boye leased 1.314 acres of land at Tse Addo to Yusan Ventures, a business venture owned by the late brother of the complainant, Huang Ruei Chen aka Richard.

The prosecution said the accused persons subsequently led the complainant to one Esther Korkoi Quaye, the lawful Attorney of Ataa Tawiah Tsinaiatse and Numo Ofoli Kwashie family and the lease documents to the land were duly executed and same handed over to the complainant.

The court heard that the complainant’s brother and the company took physical possession of the land.

The land was fenced, and four single rooms and residential apartment footing were put up.

The court was told that in September 2021, the complainant’s brother died, and the said property was inherited by his wife, Jou Su Chu who also gave a Power of Attorney to the complainant to act on her behalf in all matters, relating to the land.

Prosecution said some months later after the death of the complainant’s brother, the accused persons knowing that the complainant’s brother had passed on, went ahead and re-sold the same land to Royal Kingdom Estate Limited, one Adu Boahen and one Obed.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant’s structures on the land were demolished in the night.

The prosecution said investigations are underway to find the culprits.

On May 15, 2024, the complainant reported the matter to the Police, leading to the arrest of Quaye and Boye on May 17, 2024.

The prosecution said Lomo was nabbed on May 20, 2024.

The court heard that during investigations the accused persons admitted leasing the land to the complainant.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

