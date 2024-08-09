GBSF, J-ABS set to organize Koshien Baseball Championship in Accra  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug.09, GNA-The Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation (GBSF), together with the Japan Baseball Softball Foundation (J-ABS) are set to organize the inaugural Koshien Baseball Championship scheduled for August 31, to September 1.

The event, which would take place at the Labone Senior High School (SHS) field forms part of the process to elevate baseball in Ghana.

J-ABS in 2022 signed a partnership with the Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation to maintain playing surfaces for the sport, organise training programmes for coaches and players, and also set up a national baseball tournament called the Ghana Koshien Tournament.

The championship is part of a broader initiative, the Baseballership Educational Programme, which aims to foster character development and life skills through the sport.

Mr Shinya Tomonari, founder of the Japanese Baseball Softball Foundation (J-ABS) and former manager of Ghana’s national baseball team said the partnership had seen a massive improvement since its inception.

He said four teams from three regions, Greater Accra, Eastern Region and Central Region would be participating in the inaugural Koshien Baseball Championship.

Mr. Tomonari revealed that J-ABS, together with GBSF would hope to improve the performances of students in various schools through the introduction of baseball.

Mr. Ernest Danso, President of Ghana Baseball, highlighted the potential for the Baseballership concept to benefit other sports federations within the country.

He expressed excitement with the growth of the sport in West Africa, which was a stepping stone towards setting up teams for international competitions.

Mr. Albert Frimpong, President of African Baseball, pledged to expand the Baseballership initiative across the continent.

The programme’s curriculum is built around 55 core principles designed to enrich the lives of participants

Ten volunteer coaches from Japan’s Keio University will collaborate with ten Ghanaian coaches to implement the Baseball Education Programme across selected schools and communities.

Following three weeks of intensive training, the most promising athletes will be selected to form regional teams, with the best players advancing to the Koshien Championship in Accra.

To evaluate the impact of the Baseballership programme, a research partnership between Keio University and the University of Ghana has been established. The study will track 100 participants, assessing the programme’s influence on academic performance, social behaviour, and overall development.

The team as part of strengthening their bond with Ghana also donated some baseball gear and equipment to the GBSF.

GNA

