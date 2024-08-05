We will complete Tamne Dam to improve food security, attract youth — Mahama  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Binduri (U/E), Aug 5, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to complete the construction of the Tamne Irrigation Dam in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region when elected as president in the December 7 polls.

Speaking at a durbar in Binduri as part of the first phase of his 2024 election campaign tour, the Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) underscored the significance of the project to the food security and agriculture-related activities in the country.

Mr Mahama who expressed disappointment over the lack of the current government’s commitment towards the project, stressed that when completed and operationalised, the facility would be a game changer and would attract the youth into agriculture, reduce rural-urban migration as well as poverty and enhance food security.

In 2016, former President Mahama cut sod for the construction of the Tamne Irrigation Dam to begin and the first phase which comprised the construction of the spillway and a dam wall was expected to be completed within 18 months.

The dam when completed was expected to irrigate over 1,300 hectares of farmlands, enhance all-year farming activities and provide more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs for people, especially those within the Bawku enclave comprising Bawku, Bawku West, Garu, Tempane, Pusiga and Binduri districts.

However, the NDC lost power in 2016, and the entire project was stalled.

This, the former President pledged to prioritise the completion of the irrigation facility to promote all-year agricultural activities, particularly dry season to reduce the importation of rice, tomatoes, pepper, and onions among other vegetables.

“We have almost 3,000 hectares of land that we can use for dry season farming and if we finish it, a lot of young people who want to go into agriculture will have employment at the Tamne Dam instead of going to the south to do menial jobs,” he said.

To further boost the agriculture sector, the former President promised to establish District Farmer Service Centres across the country to provide support to farmers to help revolutionise farming activities, increase food production and increase the income levels of farmers.

Apart from the provision of fertilisers, tractor services, combined harvesters, and other farm inputs including improved seeds, the centres would register farmers and support them with credit facilities to help them undertake and expand their farming activities and repay for the service after harvest and sale.

Mr Mahama encouraged the electorates to reject the NPP and vote for him and his parliamentary candidates on December 7 to create enabling opportunities for sustainable development.

The former President is touring the Upper East Region and is being accompanied by Professor Joshua Alabi, Chairman of his campaign team, Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, his Spokesperson, Members of Parliament and party executives.

