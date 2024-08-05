Ghana to host 6th Ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Aug. 05, GNA – The Government of Ghana will host the sixth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission on 6th August, in Accra.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Summit would be preceded by the Meetings of the Council of Ministers on 5th August, and the Committee of Experts, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

It said the 6th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission would be held on the theme: “Building a Secure and Prosperous Gulf of Guinea Region for Sustainable Development”.

It noted that the Summit would assess the work of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) and propose measures for enhancing its overarching objective of cooperation among the States of the Gulf of Guinea region and the transformation of the sub-region into a zone of peace, security, and sustainable development.

The statement said the GGC constituted a framework of consultation among the countries of the Gulf of Guinea for cooperation and development, as well as for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts that may arise from the delimitation of borders and, the economic and commercial exploitation of natural resources within the territorial boundaries, particularly in the overlapping Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of the States.

It said the Gulf of Guinea Commission was established by a Treaty which was signed in Libreville, Gabon on 3rd July 2001.

The Member States of the Commission are Ghana, Angola, Congo, Gabon, Nigeria, Sao Tomé and Principe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

