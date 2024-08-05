EC mop-up exercise: more females, five PwDs registered in Bono Region   

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, Aug. 5, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) registered more female voters in the just-ended mop-up voter’s registration exercise in the Bono Region, Mr Guggisberg Asirifi-Young, the Bono Regional Director of the EC said on Monday.



The region registered 3,860 new voters, with 1,977 females and 1,883 males, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani and added 45 of the applicants spread across four districts had their registration challenged.



Mr Asirifi-Young said the mop-up exercise also registered five Persons with Disabilities, explaining the commission had set up a committee working on the challenges.



He said the mop-up exercise ended peacefully in the region and commended all the election stakeholders in the region.



Mr Asirifi-Young reminded the EC’s Voters Exhibition Exercise was expected to commence August 20 to August 27, saying it was until the exhibition exercise was over before the EC could produce the actual registered voters for the December 7, polls.



“This is because there can possibly be objections as well as the removal of dead people’s names in the register”, the EC Director stated.

