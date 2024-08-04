This year’s elections is about Ghana’s development, vote Dr Bawumia to deliver – Second Lady 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Camp 15 Junction (WN/R), Aug. 4, GNA – The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, says the December 7 general election is about the future and progress of the country and needs someone with a positive track record to be voted president.

According to her, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, had proven to be someone who could bring the needed development to the country, and urged the people to vote massively for him in the upcoming general elections.

She said this when she addressed the chiefs and people of Bia East Constituency, at Camp 15 Junction, as part of her campaign tour of the Western North Region.

Mrs Bawumia stated that: “The NPP elected my husband to lead the party because he has what it takes to bring accelerated development and continue the good policies of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

She lauded the DRIP project which was recently launched by the President, since according to her, it would help improve roads in the country, especially Bia East roads.

She said the introduction of Free Senior High School and other flagship programmes by the government had benefited almost every household in the country, and asked the electorate to retain the NPP in power to ensure the growth and development of the country.

The Second Lady further entreated the people of Bia East to vote for Mr Nicholas Yayin Niper, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, to ensure more development in the area.

Mr Niper, who is also the District Chief Executive for Bia East, called on the electorate to vote massively for Dr Bawumia as the next President while voting for him ”s Member of Parliament for Bia East constituency.

Mr Benjamin Armah, NPP Western North Regional Chairman, called on the rank and file of the party to unite to ensure victory in both the Presidential and parliamentary elections.

GNA

