Election 2024: It will be a mistake to retain NPP in government – Mahama 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bawku (U/E), Aug 4, GNA – Former President and Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says it will be a mistake for Ghanaians to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in government.

According to him, investors were waiting to see the outcome of the elections before they invest their money in the country, and cautioned that “We should not make a mistake with this particular election.

“It is an election like no other, the stakes are the highest. It will determine the future of our country,” the Flagbearer said.

Mr Mahama was speaking at the Palace of the Zugraan, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area in the Upper East Region on the first day of his campaign tour of the Region to canvas for votes in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The Flagbearer, who commenced his national campaign in the area, would address durbars of Chiefs and Queen mothers, engage religious leaders and other stakeholders to propagate his vision for the country if re-elected as President.

He said Ghanaians through their votes, needed to send a signal to the country and the international community that they were not happy with the current economic hardship in the country, “A vote for NPP again will send a signal to the rest of the world that we are happy, we are satisfied with what has gone on over the last eight years.”

Mr Mahama said the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led- government needed to be held accountable for the hardship and crisis it plunged the country into, coupled with what he described as “State capture that they have implemented in Ghana for the last eight years.”

The Flagbearer emphatically stated that the NDC would win the election, and that those who plunged the country into economic hardship, through misappropriation would be held accountable.

“But I am always quick to add that when we come into government, and we appoint people into office under our government, the same measure that we mete out to the outgone NPP administration, is the same measure we shall deal with our people in our government if they do the same thing that the NPP has done,” he said.

Responding to a request by the Zugraan for a Region to be created in Bawku if he was elected President, Mr Mahama said it was a good proposal to have a Region in the Bawku area to cover the six Constituencies and bring government closer to the people, and for security.

“Bawku is a special security zone because of the issues that have been happening, and so it would be a good proposal to have a Region, so that it can be a focus to make sure that we deal with the security issues as well as we can,” the Flagbearer said.

He said the request was not out of place, and explained that “The criteria are dependent on population, land size and economic viability. And so Bawku qualifies on all the three grounds.

“There are some Constitutional provisions that we need to satisfy. You can be sure that you have my support and that I feel that yes, it is justified that we have a Region here in the Bawku area,” he said.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by Professor Joshua Alabi, the Chairman of the campaign team, Mr Mahama Ayariga, MP for the area, Mr Cletus Apul Avoka, MP for the Zebilla Constituency, Mr Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson to the Former President among other Party officials and Parliamentary Candidates.

