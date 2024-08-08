Summer school provides platform for pupils to develop new skills 

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu

Tema, Aug. 8, GNA – Mrs Irene Oduro, the Programmes Coordinator at Angels Specialist School International, Tema, says organising a summer school for pupils during the long vacation provides children the platform to explore and develop new skills and interests.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, she said unlike regular vacation classes, the summer school programme emphasised hands-on activities and creative exploration, allowing pupils to discover their hobbies and creativity.

Almost all private schools in Ghana, especially in the Greater Accra Region, annually organise summer classes between August and September, with schools seemingly competing among themselves for pupils as they develop attractive fliers and posters with a list of programmes to attract the attention of parents.

Such summer schools are open not only to their regular pupils but also anyone who is interested in attending, while some schools also use it to attract parents to enrol their wards in their school for the upcoming new academic year.

Mrs Oduro explained that the programme offered a range of activities, including swimming, language acquisition, robotics and coding, photography, and culinary arts, which helped pupils develop language and social skills.

Additionally, the curriculum incorporates life skills training in electronics, providing a well-rounded educational experience.

Other programmes are English Language, Mathematics, Science, and other core subjects.

Mrs Oduro highlighted that the summer school programme allowed pupils to explore their own space at their own pace, building confidence and belief in their abilities.

She also noted that selecting a course outside of academic work could help pupils decide on a career path, making it easier to choose a program when seeking higher education.

She encouraged parents to enrol their children in such programmes to provide them with a unique learning experience that would benefit them in the long run.

She urged the children to seize the opportunity not only to learn new skills but also to focus on personal growth and self-improvement, allowing them to build confidence, develop their interests, and discover their passions.

