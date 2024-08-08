Ghanaian students given scholarship to study in Europe 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has urged Ghanaian students embarking on studies in Europe under scholarship to pursue great innovative ideas to transform the country’s development.

“You are expected to do something profound; bring out an idea that can change the world.

“Be a great ambassador of Ghana and the world,” he said.

The Minister gave the advice in Accra at a Pre-departure orientation for 45 beneficiaries of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree programme for two years sponsored by the European Union (EU).

He advised the students to make the best out of their journey and tell the good story to the Ghanaian people.

“I travelled to the United States and built three schools and came back to Ghana to apply my experience to the development of the country’s education,” he said.

The Minister advised the students to take advantage of the opportunity, be vocal, and contribute to the discourse of academic activities.

“Your future is in your hands because life is what you have negotiated or dialogued for,” he said.

Mr Irchard Razaaly, EU Ambassador to Ghana, said the event emboldened the promise of the EU investment in education and creating opportunities for the youth to thrive in their career growth.

He advised the students to exhibit professional experience in their field of disciplines, saying, “It is about learning, exchanging, and sharing ideas for better outcomes.”

The EU, he stressed, was committed to being a partner in Ghana’s education and would continue to invest in the long term to nurture future leaders.

He said the EU had been supporting the scholarship programmes every year for Ghanaian students and commended the country’s educational policy of transformation.

Eric Owusu Fenteng, a beneficiary, was happy about the opportunity and said he would come back to Ghana and establish a consultancy or a machine tool setup for the manufacturing industries.

Ms Mavis Olorunyomi, a student at the University of Cape Coast, studying Material Engineering, hoped to convert materials to renewable resources when back.

GNA

