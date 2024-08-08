Over 90 Nzema Students at TTU receive scholarships from Ellembelle DCE 

By P. K. Yankey, GNA

Takoradi (W/R), August 08, GNA – The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Mr Kwasi Bonzoh has secured scholarship packages from the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) for 93 students of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) chapter of the National Association of Nzema Students (NANS).

The scheme, which initially supported 120 students, has so far benefited 456 students on other campuses since its inception three years ago.

Mr Kwasi Bonzoh who presented the cheques to the students at the TTU in Takoradi, said upon assumption of office, he received a number of applications from students who wanted to enter tertiary institutions.

The DCE said he was able to give 456 scholarship packages to students out of $1 million a year moratorium from the Ghana National Gas Company of which each student received a minimum of GH¢2,000 to a maximum of GH¢4,000 a semester.

He said the package had no political colours and that it would help Nzema students to pursue higher education and give back to their communities and Ghana at large.

Mr Bonzoh said about 1,000 new students have applied and announced that the next batch of beneficiaries would receive their package between September and October this year.

He said the scholarship would run through the entire four-year period of their courses at the University.

The DCE who is also the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ellembelle, said even before he became the DCE he had facilitated Scholarships for students in various capacities as well travelling opportunities for students and other people in the district.

Mr Bonzoh said the scholarship scheme was a four-year package for the students and promised to sustain the scheme when given the nod to represent them in Parliament.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate outlined several interventions his outfit had initiated since he became the DCE and mentioned several new classroom blocks to expand existing infrastructure in many of the communities.

An Officer at the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) office of Ghana Gas, Mr Francis Brandful said the scholarship unit of Ghana Gas and the District Assembly concluded negotiations to offer scholarship packages to the students.

He said the gesture formed part of their corporate social responsibility to students in the Nzema area.

Mr Brandful advised the students to study hard to become useful and beneficial to Nzema and Ghana as a whole.

President of the TTU chapter of the NANS, Mr Michael Kwasi who is a full beneficiary of the package, thanked Mr Bonzoh for the package which had seen him through to complete his course this year.

He appealed to Nzema students to placard the news for other students to benefit from the package.

President of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC), Mr Cosmos Dadzie expressed profound gratitude to Ghana Gas and Mr Bonzoh for the gesture as it would ease the financial burden on students.

He thanked the DCE and Ghana Gas for the continued support to students and the need to strengthen the positive relationship with the University.

