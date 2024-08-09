Judicial Service/Police destroy large quantities of drugs

By Joyce Danso/Gifty Amofa

Accra, Aug.8, GNA – The Ghana Police Service and the Registry of the Circuit Courts in Accra destroyed huge quantities of drugs worth millions of cedis behind the Osu Castle in Accra.

The drugs included 242 fertilizer bags of Indian hemp, 315 wraps of marijuana, and various packets of cocaine and heroin.

The drugs were destroyed on Thursday in keeping with various court orders after they were tested positive and tendered as evidence during trial.

Briefing journalists, Mr. Prosper Kingsley Damankah, the Courts’ Registrar, said the narcotics were collected from accused individuals, who are now convicted, between 2019 and 2024.

He said they were arrested, charged, and put before court after investigations and were found culpable after trial.

Mr. Damankah stated that the narcotics were seized from 13 accused suspects, three of whom were female, in 13 separate court rulings.

He indicated that the judgments were issued by four circuit courts: Eleven, Nine, Six, and Two.

Mr. Damankah provided a breakdown, saying that Circuit Court Three delivered nine judgments, while Eleven, Nine, Six, and Two each had a judgment.

He said that the 242 fertiliser bags containing dried leaves constituted the bulk of the drugs.

Mr. Damankah said that more of such drugs had been confiscated but were awaiting the court’s orders before being destroyed.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

