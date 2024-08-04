Security agencies demystify misconception, launch joint patrols in Bawku  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bawku (U/E), Aug 4, GNA – The security agencies in the Upper East Region have demystified misconception among a cross section of the public that they fight each other and do not work together.

In recent times, some security agencies have been criticised over misunderstandings among some personnel in parts of the region.

However, the security agencies including the Ghana Police Service, the Military, the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the National Intelligence Bureau, and the Customs, among others, debunked the notion and reiterated their cordial working relationship.

To further demonstrate their resolve, the security agencies collectively launched the “Joint Inter-security Agency Patrols” at Bawku to patrol the Bawku Municipality and its environs collectively and ensure law and order in the area.

The move was not only to help improve the security situation in the area as well as fight crime but to demonstrate to the residents and the nation that there were no issues among the various security agencies.

Speaking at the launch of the joint patrols at Bawku, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Raymond Adofeim, the Upper East Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, commended the security services for working together to maintain law and order, especially in Bawku over the years.

The Regional Commander noted that in the midst of the Bawku conflict, the police in collaboration with all the other security agencies worked together to restore peace and debunked the narratives that the security agencies were fighting among themselves.

“The strength of our national security does not lie on the powerfulness of institutional weapons, uniform, individual background, training or equipment but rest on the synergy of our collective efforts”, he said.

He said the security agencies over the years had contributed to consolidating the democracy of the country by working together and urged the personnel to hold such principles.

Colonel Owusu Appah, Bawku Joint Taskforce Commander, said it was only a perception among certain sections of the public that some security agencies were at loggerheads with each other and said they had been working together for several decades and their relationship had not changed.

He said through collective efforts, calm had been restored with regard to the Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

However, armed robbery, theft among other crimes were surfacing and it was imperative for the security agencies to work together to fight such crimes and consolidate the gains made.

“It is appropriate that as crime takes over conflict related issues, we fight crime and nip it in the bud, and that is why this launching of the Joint Inter-security agencies Patrols in Bawku is timely”, he said.

Mr Emmanuel Owusu, the Regional Commander of the National Intelligence Bureau, advised the security personnel on the ground to remain professional and demonstrate maximum respect and cooperation as well as work together in order not to send the wrong signal to the public.

“Any glory that comes here is not for any single agency, it is for national security, so we must collaborate, cooperate and not to compete among ourselves. So, let the unity be clear for the community to see,” he added.

