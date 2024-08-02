Passage of Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill is historic -Coalition

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA – The Affirmative Action Bill Coalition has described the passage of the

Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill as a historic moment for Ghana and marks a significant

step forward in women’s empowerment and gender equality.

“The passage of this bill at long last is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the

Affirmative Action Bill Coalition made up of a diverse group of organisations dedicated to the

cause,” Mrs Sheila Minkah-Premo, the Convener of the Coalition, has said.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, she said the law recognised the

marginalisation of women in Ghana and it provided measures to address the gender imbalance

and its consequent effects on our society.

She commended Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, Madam Dakoa Newman, Gender

Minister, the past and present chairpersons of the Parliamentary Committee on Gender and

Children, including Madam Patricia Appiagyei and Madam Helen Ntoso, as well as

parliamentarians who supported the Bill and worked tirelessly to see passed,

Mrs Minkah-Premo lauded the coordinator and members of the Coalition Steering Committee

and countless organizations and individuals who lent their support and resources to the cause,

especially the host organisation, ABANTU for Development for good work done.

The Affirmative Action (Gender Equity), which has taken years to be passed, aims to address

the gender disparities that have long existed in the Ghanaian society.

The law is expected to provide measures to ensure the progressive achievement of gender

balance in all sectors by the set targets.

Currently, women’s representation in all policy making spaces in Ghana is less than the United

Nations (UN) threshold of 30 percent. In Ghana’s Legislature women’s representation stands at

14.5 percent.

Mrs Menka-Premoh said the Coalition remained committed to continuing its work to advance

gender equality in Ghana and ensure that women were progressively integrated into keydecision making processes to address the imbalance.

Whiles calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to speedily assent to the Bill, she

called on all Ghanaians to join hands in the implementation of the law towards the achievement

of gender parity by the year 2030.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

