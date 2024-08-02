Pan African Heritage Museum, JL Properties sign Mou to begin construction this month

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Aug 02, GNA – The Executive Board of the Pan African Heritage Museum (PAHM) has

signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JL Properties, a Real Estate Developer, to

begin construction of the facility this month.

Professor Kojo Yankah, Founder and Chairman of PAHM, and Dr James Orleans, Chief Executive

Officer and Chairman of JL Properties, signed the agreement, Tuesday, in Accra.

The first phase of the Museum Complex is expected to be ready for commissioning in 2026.

It will include the Museum building, Herbal Plant Farm, Chalets, Heroes and Heroines Park, Place

of African Kingdoms, Children’s Playground, and a Food Court.

A statement following the agreement said the construction would be funded through donations

and grants.

Present at the signing ceremony were some directors of both companies and the Management of

African University College of Communications.

The Pan African Heritage Museum is situated at Pomadze, near Winneba Junction, in the Effutu

Municipality of the Central Region.

It is envisioned to become a site of pilgrimage for people of African descent and help them

“discover and experience the true history of the origins of humanity”.

In April 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo performed a groundbreaking ceremony

to commence construction of the edifice.

It will, among other things, showcase the history, arts, culture, sciences, religions, and

technologies of ancient and modern-day Africa.

In June this year, Ghanaian female artist, Sharon Dede Padi, presented some art pieces which

would be exhibited at the Museum. A digital version of the Museum is available on the

organisation’s website.

GNA

