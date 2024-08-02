Africa Women Leaders Network honours 20 outstanding women for significant contributions

By Bertha Badu-Agyei
Accra, Aug 2, GNA-The Africa Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Ghana chapter, has honoured
20 outstanding women from various disciplines who have made significant contributions to their
communities and beyond to advance the cause of women.
The awardees included Professor Afua Hesse, a former Paediatric Surgeon, Professor Florence
Abena Dolphin, a former Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Ghana, Dr Mimi Darko, Head of the
Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Dr Mary Chinnery Hesse, Chancellor of the University of
Ghana and Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, a women’s right advocate.
Others included Justice Theodora Wood, former Chief Justice of Ghana, Mrs Betty Mould
Iddrisu, former Attorney General, Ms Hannah Serwa Tetteh, former Minister of State, Mrs
Elizabeth Akpalu, Mrs Dorcas Coker-Appiah all Women’s rights advocates and Ing Patricia OboNai.
The awards and Fundraising dinner were held on the theme: “One Vision, Many voices: Celebrating our Gender Champions” with the aim of raising funds to support several initiatives, including mentoring of young girls to take leadership positions in society.
The AWLN is a vibrant network of accomplished women leaders with outstanding trails in
politics, business, academia, community and general leadership arenas.
Established in 2017 with support from the United Nations and the African Union dedicated to
promoting the global movement of women across Africa to attain leadership positions in line
with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the African Unions agenda 2063.
Dr Charity Binka, chairperson of the Ghana Chapter, noted that since the launch of the chapter
in 2022, it had been pivotal in identifying gaps in women’s leadership and representation.
The AWLN continues to be a driving force in the empowerment of women leaders across the
continent, fostering a brighter and more inclusive future and commended all stakeholders who
had supported the call for the passage of the Affirmative Action bill by Ghana’s parliament.
She hoped that with the passage of the Affirmative Action bill, issues of gender equality would
be at the core of the campaign for the coming elections as well as create space for women to
thrive on equal footing.
Mrs Angela Asante, Gender Advisor to President Akufo-Addo, said the passage of the affirmative
action bill would undoubtedly add up to the credentials of the President’s commitment towards
women’s empowerment and gender equality.
She said the passage of the bill at long last was a testament of the hard work of women’s
groups and civil society organisations and applauded all of them for the consistency and
commitment.
Guests at the function could not hide their joy as speakers at the function mentioned the
historic passage of the Affirmative Action Bill, which sought to promote gender equity in both
the public and private spaces.
GNA