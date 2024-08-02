Africa Women Leaders Network honours 20 outstanding women for significant contributions

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Accra, Aug 2, GNA-The Africa Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Ghana chapter, has honoured

20 outstanding women from various disciplines who have made significant contributions to their

communities and beyond to advance the cause of women.

The awardees included Professor Afua Hesse, a former Paediatric Surgeon, Professor Florence

Abena Dolphin, a former Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Ghana, Dr Mimi Darko, Head of the

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Dr Mary Chinnery Hesse, Chancellor of the University of

Ghana and Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, a women’s right advocate.

Others included Justice Theodora Wood, former Chief Justice of Ghana, Mrs Betty Mould

Iddrisu, former Attorney General, Ms Hannah Serwa Tetteh, former Minister of State, Mrs

Elizabeth Akpalu, Mrs Dorcas Coker-Appiah all Women’s rights advocates and Ing Patricia OboNai.

The awards and Fundraising dinner were held on the theme: “One Vision, Many voices: Celebrating our Gender Champions” with the aim of raising funds to support several initiatives, including mentoring of young girls to take leadership positions in society.

The AWLN is a vibrant network of accomplished women leaders with outstanding trails in

politics, business, academia, community and general leadership arenas.

Established in 2017 with support from the United Nations and the African Union dedicated to

promoting the global movement of women across Africa to attain leadership positions in line

with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the African Unions agenda 2063.

Dr Charity Binka, chairperson of the Ghana Chapter, noted that since the launch of the chapter

in 2022, it had been pivotal in identifying gaps in women’s leadership and representation.

The AWLN continues to be a driving force in the empowerment of women leaders across the

continent, fostering a brighter and more inclusive future and commended all stakeholders who

had supported the call for the passage of the Affirmative Action bill by Ghana’s parliament.

She hoped that with the passage of the Affirmative Action bill, issues of gender equality would

be at the core of the campaign for the coming elections as well as create space for women to

thrive on equal footing.

Mrs Angela Asante, Gender Advisor to President Akufo-Addo, said the passage of the affirmative

action bill would undoubtedly add up to the credentials of the President’s commitment towards

women’s empowerment and gender equality.

She said the passage of the bill at long last was a testament of the hard work of women’s

groups and civil society organisations and applauded all of them for the consistency and

commitment.

Guests at the function could not hide their joy as speakers at the function mentioned the

historic passage of the Affirmative Action Bill, which sought to promote gender equity in both

the public and private spaces.

