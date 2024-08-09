Network of Journalists for Security calls on Ghana to pass the Small Arms Commission Bill  

Abokobi, Aug. 9, GNA – The West Africa Network of Journalists for Security and Development (WANJSD) has called on the government to expedite action towards the passage of the National Small Arms Commission Bill before the end of the term of the current parliament.

The Small Arms Commission Bill’s passage into law will give authorities the instruments and procedures they need to control who can legally possess and transfer small arms and light weapons.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, General Secretary of WANJSD, who made the call, emphasised the need for stakeholders to join the campaign effort to pass the bill.

He made the call at the just-ended workshop for civil society organisations affiliated with the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA-Ghana) in Abokobi, near Accra, on the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Project.

The goals of the workshop were to create a long-term communication strategy, create a thorough advocacy and lobbying plan for legal reforms, and issue a statement calling for prompt action.

The objectives of the session are to design a long-term communication plan, formulate a comprehensive lobbying and advocacy strategy for legal reforms, and release a statement demanding immediate action.

Ghana is the third African country to benefit from the first phase of the SALIENT Trust fund, which is being spearheaded by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Mr. Ameyibor said Ghana’s present regulations on small arms and light weapons were insufficient and has led to the spread of these weapons throughout the nation causing a rise in violent crimes, insecurity, and violations of human rights.

“The current laws are weak and have failed to address the issue of small arms and light weapons proliferation in Ghana,” Ameyibor stated. “We are calling on the government to review the laws and ensure that they are robust and effective in regulating the possession and use of small arms and light weapons.”

Mr Ameyibor, who is also the Executive Director of Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), stressed the importance of stakeholders joining the campaign for a review of the legislation, which includes civil society organisations, the media, and the public.

He said the proliferation of light and small arms in Ghana was problematic and needed cooperation from all parties.

“The review of the laws is a critical step towards addressing the issue of small arms and light weapons proliferation in Ghana,” Ameyibor stated. “We urge all stakeholders to join us in this campaign and ensure that the laws are reviewed and strengthened.”

Dr Edward Fokuoh Ampratwum, PhD, Governance Specialist and Governance and Inclusive Growth Lead at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in a statement, emphasized the need for Ghana to review its arms control laws to combat the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country.

Dr Ampratwum stressed that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons fuelled civil wars, organized criminal violence, insurgency, and terrorist activities, posing significant obstacles to sustainable security and development.

He, however, commended Ghana for establishing the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons in 2007 but expressed concern that the commission’s mandate was limited to advising the Minister on small arms and light weapons-related issues instead of being a regulatory body.

Mr. Ken Kinney, President of WAANSA-Ghana, also stressed in an interview that stricter regulations could limit the flow of small arms and light weapons into Ghana, reducing the number of weapons available.

He said, “By regulating the possession and use of small arms and light weapons, the risk of violent crimes, accidents, and injuries decreases.”

Mr. Kinney explained that clear laws and regulations could hold individuals and groups accountable for their actions related to small arms and light weapons.

The WAANSA-Ghana President noted that by advocating stronger laws on small arms and light weapons, civil society organizations and stakeholders could contribute to a safer, more secure, and more prosperous Ghana and called for action.

The SALIENT project aimed to address armed violence and illicit small arms and light weapons trafficking, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to sustainable security and development.

It is being implemented in Ghana by WAANSA-Ghana, the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

