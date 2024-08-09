Campaign workshop for the Small Arms Control Bill passage ends

Abokobi, Aug. 9, GNA – A three-day capacity enhancement workshop for civil society organizations (CSOs) working towards the passage of the National Commission on Small Arms Bill has ended at Abokobi, near Accra, with a renewed empowerment and zeal to embark on progressive advocacy.

The workshop, held from August 5-7, aimed to empower CSOs involved in the SALIENT project, a UN-backed initiative focused on addressing armed violence and illicit small arms and light weapons trafficking.

Ghana is the third African country to benefit from the first phase of the SALIENT Trust fund, which is being spearheaded by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The workshop brought together 25 CSOs connected to the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA) in Ghana who are actively advocating the passage of the bill, which has been pending for almost seven years.

The CSOs who participated in the workshop were the West Africa Network of Journalists for Security and Development, the Care-Love Charity Foundation, Youth for Peace and Security in Africa, the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, the West Africa Centre for Violent Extremism, the Association of Ghanaian Women and Child Welfare, and the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana.

The rest are the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa, the Orphans and Widows Association, the Security Warehouse, West Africa Lead, the Nurture Nature Foundation, the Centre for Rural Women in Peace, Security, and Development, Greater Accra Youth Network, BADEC, and Nutifafa Foundation.

During the workshop, participants underwent rigorous training and capacity-building sessions, focusing on advocacy skills development, campaign strategies, and effective engagement with policymakers.

The sessions were facilitated by experts in the field of small arms control and advocacy.

Mr. Ken Kinney, WAANSA-Ghana President, stated that Ghana has had difficulty halting the proliferation of light and small arms, which has fostered violence, insecurity, and human rights violations.

Mr. Kinney emphasised that in order for the CSOs to be able to engage in focused advocacy and lobbying efforts, they must collaborate with the experts on small arms and light weapons to develop a strategic plan.

This plan should specifically target important stakeholders like lawmakers, law enforcement, and parliament.

In addition to highlighting the need for more stringent regulation, improved enforcement, and responsible ownership and use, the President of WAANSA-Ghana urged for rapid legislative amendments to control small guns and light weapons in Ghana.

Dr. Edward Fokuoh Ampratwum, PhD, Governance Specialist and Governance and Inclusive Growth Lead at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), addressing the participants, emphasized the need for Ghana to review its arms control laws to combat the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country.

Dr. Ampratwum expressed concern that the lack of effective regulatory systems for small arms and light weapons serves as a fundamental obstacle to peace, security, and development in West Africa.

He reiterated that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons fuels civil wars, organized criminal violence, insurgency, and terrorist activities, posing significant obstacles to sustainable security and development.

Dr. Ampratwum commended Ghana for establishing the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons in 2007 but expressed concern that the commission’s mandate is limited to advising the Minister on small arms and light weapons-related issues instead of being a regulatory body.

The workshop’s primary objective was to equip CSOs with the necessary skills and knowledge to intensify their advocacy efforts, pushing for the swift passage of the National Commission on Small Arms Bill.

Participants were also trained on how to engage with the media, build coalitions, and mobilize public support for the cause.

The workshop’s outcome is expected to be a significant boost to the advocacy efforts of CSOs working on the SALIENT project.

With their enhanced capacity and skills, participants are now better equipped to push for the passage of the National Commission on Small Arms Bill and contribute to a safer and more secure Ghana.

