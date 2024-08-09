CNC’s Ebo Whyte Students Drama Festival takes off in Accra 

By Francis Kwabena Cofie

Accra, Aug. 09, GNA – The Centre for National Culture (CNC) in collaboration with Roverman Production is holding the CNC’s Ebo Whyte Students Drama Competition at the Art Centre in Accra to rebrand the concept of the traditional programme “Sankofa Students Drama Festival”.

About 29 Senior High Schools, grouped into five zones of not less than five schools in each zone in the Greater Accra Region are expected to participate.

The grand event is scheduled to be held in September this year.

Mr Eric Ohene-Larbi, the Director of the CNC in a media engagement said the rationale for the event was to impart the practical experience of performing arts in the students which was incorporated in the Ghana Education Service (GES) curriculum.

He said it was also intended to boost the knowledge and confidence of participants in drama and real-life situations.

According to him, Greater Accra was being used as a test case after which it would be extended to other regions and ultimately on the national level.

Furthermore, Mr Ohene-Larbi said, it was the objective of management to elevate the event to the level of the National Science and Maths Quiz in the not-too-distant future all things being equal.

He emphasized that performing arts was critical in the lives of people of any nation as a medium to express themes that have a bearing on socio-cultural relevance.

“It was time performing arts was given the opportunity to once again play its critical role in national life,” he said.

Mr Ohene-Larbi said it was critical that a sense of nationalism, patriotism and morality was revived among students to counter the growing trend of immorality and unpatriotic behaviour among youths and the general population

“Theatre can help re-instil our cherished cultural values in the growing youth which seem to be fading out in the lives of young ones,“ he said.

The Director described theatre as an antidote to kill stress and boredom and called on Ghanaians to place greater premium on patronizing theatre drama programmes.

He further described the performing arts as a most essential discipline which should be given national attention, adding that a country that neglects its traditional, cultural values and customs would not develop.

A panellist at the event, who is a facilitator of Roverman Productions, Madam Berlinda Bediako Asiedu expressed optimism that theatre was gradually being revived with the growing theatre audience.

She said all schools were performing their craft around a central theme which they learned at school, adding this festival would afford participating students the opportunity to have a stint with the practical aspect of academic life which would boost their confidence in later professional life.

She called on the government to undertake holistic investment in the arts and not only a segment of the arts industry.

GNA

