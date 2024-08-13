NCCE urges youth to explore International Youth Day   

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (VR), Aug. 13, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Anloga District of the Volta Region has urged the youth to explore the internet to grab various job opportunities to foster development and growth.

He said it would ease the unemployment rate in the country where youth would get jobs through different sources of social media.

Madam Woelikplim Emmanuella Apetorgbor, the Assistant NCCE personnel at Anloga, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, to mark this year’s ‘International Youth Day,’ stated that the day was observed annually on August 12.

“International Youth Day gives the government and other corporate organisations the opportunity to pay critical attention to issues affecting youth nationwide.”

She further disclosed that the youth were always at the forefront of every nation, adding “There must be digital pathways to generate sustainable job development and adopt technology to be part of their lives.”

She urged the youth to adapt to the various skills introduced to grab more job opportunities from the various sources of the internet, which include Facebook, Youtube, X, WhatsApp, Instagram, and others.

Madam Apetorgbor said the day was marked to identify the significant challenges faced by the youth in areas such as education, skills job creation, and others and appealed to organisations to help ease the challenges.

She cautioned the youth to desist from using the internet through the various digital platforms for negative and illegal acts.

“The world has developed, and digitalisation has taken over and all must adjust to the new changes of the system for an enhanced growth.”

This year’s ‘International Youth Day’ was on the theme “From Clocks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”.

A section of the youth the GNA engaged called for the government’s attention to revamp key youth-related institutions.

GNA

