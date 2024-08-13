Voting out MP Nyarko will hamper Asuogyaman’s development – Kofi Adams 

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), Aug. 13, GNA – Mr Kofi Adams, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem Constituency in the Oti Region, has said voting against Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko the Asuogyaman MP, would have a negative impact on the area’s progress.

He made this statement at the inauguration of a new health centre in New Powmu, Asuogyaman District, Eastern Region.

He said Mr Nyarko’s efforts as an opposition MP had demonstrated that he had better ideas and policies for the people in the area.

Additionally, the MP’s credibility has significantly enhanced his chances of being selected as the chairman of the budget committee in parliament.

The MP’s vision and ambitions have made him more accountable to public expectations and development.

“The only prize you can give him is enough votes to allow him to keep doing such an excellent job,” he added.

He also stated that former President John Dramani Mahama would return to power and that canvassing votes for him and the MP was what the people of Asuogyaman must do.

“Because of his lobbying abilities, expertise, and intervention, a lot of growth will happen in the area, so he needs to be retained in power,” he added.

Mr Adams said that compared to the NPP administration, former president Mahama had garnered more experience and was better positioned to reset Ghana’s current economic woes.

He called on all and sundry to vote for the National Democratic Congress in the upcoming 2024 general election.

GNA

