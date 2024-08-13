Voting public consider party manifestos issues as key—Penplusbytes report 

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, Aug 13, GNA – A voters survey conducted by Penplusbytes, a not-for-profit organisation, has shown that most Ghanaians consider political parties’ manifestos as an important guide in voting for their preferred political party or candidates.

“The survey report showed that 63.1 per cent of respondents view manifestos as important: 35.1 per cent consider them as very important, 28 per cent as extremely important, 18.9 per cent as moderately important, and 10.2 per cent as slightly important. Only 7.8 per cent find them not important at all.”

The on-line survey, conducted from May to July 2024 under the Penplusbytes’ Voters’ Compass project, also revealed that for most Ghanaians, the economy should be a central focus in manifestos for the 2024 elections.

The economy, including jobs, currency exchange rates, inflation, and wages, were identified as the top concern by 90.7 per cent of respondents, aligning with Afrobarometer round nine survey (2022) findings, which highlighted the economy as a major issue in Ghana.

The Voters’ Compass project aims to empower Ghanaians with accurate electoral information about the manifestos and promises of all political parties and presidential candidates for the December 2024 national elections.

The baseline survey aimed to assess the key issues that the electorates wanted addressed in the manifestos of the political parties contesting the general elections.

The survey also explored electorates’ perceived importance of manifestos in making voting decisions.

The findings indicated that 60.7 per cent of the respondents considered corruption as a significant problem that needed to be addressed in the manifestos.

Infrastructure development, including roads, markets, and sports complexes, was ranked as most important by 57.3 per cent of the respondents while taxes and government spending, healthcare (including dialysis), and education were also significant, with 57 per cent, 52 per cent, and 52 per cent of respondents respectively considering them as very important.

Also, the power crisis was a major concern for 52 per cent of the respondents, and environmental damage from illegal mining (Galamsey) was noted by 48 per cent while utilities and energy costs were flagged by 44.3 per cent.

Security services, social service delivery, and digitalization were seen as crucial by 35.9 per cent, 30 per cent, and 25.1 per cent of the respondents, respectively.

The Penplusbytes’ Voters’ Compass project is in partnership with VoteSwiper and supported by the German Federal Foreign Office’s funds by ifa (Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen), zivik Funding Programme.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

