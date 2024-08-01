Mop-up voter registration commences in Kadjebi 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Aug 1, GNA -The three-day mop-up voter registration exercise has commenced in the Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC).

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) checked on the exercise at 1130 hours, four voters were registered and issued with Voter ID cards.

Mr. Christian Bokode, Deputy District Electoral Officer, told the GNA that the exercise was going well with no hitches.

Mr. Emmanuel Klu, Akan NDC Constituency Director of Elections, who was at the EC premises told GNA that the exercise was going well and hoped things would continue in an orderly manner.

He said they were ready to cooperate with the EC and other political parties for a smooth and peaceful exercise.

Mr Bashiru Sabitious Yerizu, Akan NPP Constituency Director, Research and Elections, speaking to the GNA on the exercise, said it was going well and that they were happy with the arrangements.

Mr Bashiru, who was at the EC premises, appealed to those who could not register in the previous registration exercise to come over and register for Voter ID Cards to enable them to vote in the December 7 polls.

There were security personnel at the EC premises.

The nationwide event, which started today, Thursday, August 1 would end Saturday, August 3, 2024.

