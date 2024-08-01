Examine your life after voting NDC for 32 years and vote NPP-Oti Minister 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Gyamonome (O/R), Aug 1, GNA-ASP Daniel Machator (Rtd), the Oti Regional Minister, has asked the residents of the Region to critically examine their lives and development and renew the mandate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government come December 7.

He said the NPP government had carried out massive development projects in the Region, so their continued voting for a party that cared less about their community’s development and their personal lives was not worth voting for.

ASP Machator gave this advice at a community gathering at Gyamonome, a farming community in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region on Tuesday, July 30.

The Regional Minister said the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy by President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akuffo Addo-led NPP government had impacted positively and transformed the lives of many families across the country and that the registered voters should vote for the Party during the December 7 polls to continue with the good work.

He also disclosed to the gathering that the government had procured a new pair loader, grader and truck for distribution to all the 216 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in the country for roads and other developmental projects.

ASP Machator (Rtd) said to make maintenance and repair works on the machines easier, the Region had recruited two persons and sent them to China for training on repairing the machines when they break down and that very soon the assemblies in the Region would receive their machines.

The Oti Region was the only Region in the country that secured all the Parliamentary seats for the NDC during the 2020 election out of the 16 regions in the country.

