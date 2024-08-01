Election 2024: Upper East must reward Dr Bawumia – Finance Minister 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Binduri (U/E), Aug. 1, GNA – The Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has appealed to residents of the Upper East Region to reward Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with their votes in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He said the Region had over the years favoured the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its voting patterns and urged the citizenry to vote massively for Alhaji Dr Bawumia in the December 7 elections to enable the NPP to continue with its social intervention policies.

“Upper East must change this time, you have to vote for one who brings you development,” Dr Adam told the people of the Binduri Constituency in the Region when he joined the Flagbearer on his Constituency-focused tour of the Region.

The Upper East Region had over the years voted in favour of the NDC in both Presidential and Parliamentary elections, and the NPP in the 2020 elections secured only one Parliamentary seat, which is the Binduri Constituency out of the 15 seats in the Region.

Alhaji Dr Bawumia, who was on a four-day campaign tour of the Region to canvas for votes, was accompanied by government and former government appointees and Party executives, including Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister for Defence, Mr Ambrose Dery, former Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Regional Minister among others.

According to the Finance Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Karaga Constituency, the voting pattern of the Northern Region had changed in favour of the NPP and urged the Upper East to do the same.

“Upper East must also follow, so that we will demonstrate to the NDC people that enough is enough, we want Dr Bawumia to move our Region forward so that the North will no longer be considered as the most deprived areas in Ghana,” he said.

Alhaji Dr Bawumia told the charged crowd that God in His own wisdom gave the opportunity to two northerners to be President of the country and that the Flagbearer of the NDC had been President before and so the opportunity should also be given to him.

Mr Abdulai Abanga, the MP for the Binduri Constituency, touted the development projects in the Constituency by the Akuffo-Addo-Bawumia-led-government for the past years and appealed to his Constituents to retain him as MP to continue to lobby for development in the Constituency.

