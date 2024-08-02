Momo Montessori Academy holds sixth graduation ceremony

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Aug. 02, GNA – The Momo Montessori Academy in Hohoe, has held its sixth graduation ceremony on the theme: “Fueling success: Nurturing young minds with good nutrition”.

It aimed at celebrating and honouring the batch of learners as well as motivating them to aspire to greater heights on the academic ladder.

Mrs Comfort Honu-Agbley, the Founder and Proprietress of the School, said the ceremony was not only a celebration of academic achievements but also friendship, teamwork and memories that had been created.

She commended the dedication of teachers and staff whose passion for education, and encouragement had profoundly impacted learners.

Mrs Honu-Agbley thanked parents for their love and guidance which had been essential in helping the learners.

She urged the graduates to embrace new challenges with confidence and never stop learning.

Mr Alexander Edem Kwesi Kumi, a National Taekwondo Athlete, noted that incorporating at least couple of hours of decent exercise helped in increasing self-esteem as well as improving mental alertness.

He said a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients when paired with regular exercise would also ensure a healthy sense of physical and mental well-being.

Mr Nana Kwame Addi Bekoe, a Registered Nutritionist, urged parents to control the sugary intake of their wards and prioritise their health.

He noted that good nutrition improved learner’s memory, enhances their concentration as well as boosts their mood.

Ms Alberta Duhoe, the Volta and Oti Regional Commissioner of the Girl Guides Association, urged parents to encourage blending fruits as drinks for their wards and reduced carbonated drinks.

She asked them to avoid denying their wards food as a punitive measure since the continuation of such acts could affect their academic performances.

Ms Duhoe said parents could consider raising backyard gardens to complement foodstuffs and nutrient supply for the home.

Mr Felix Kludze, Volta and Oti Chairman of the Ghana Association of Science Teachers, said scientific skills and knowledge were vital elements that should be applied, guided by the right attitude, to enable parents meet the present and future needs of learners.

He said learners must be engaged in joyful exploitation of the world around them, harmonising with it to help nurture their curiosity of the natural environment.

GNA

