Tumu College of Education builds new lecture hall

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), July Aug. 02, GNA – The Tumu College of education has constructed a 200-seater capacity ultra-modern lecture hall to augment the infrastructure deficit of the school.

The building, which cost about GH¢723,000 started five months ago and has a large space to accommodate 200 students, a podium and four staff offices.

The facility was constructed with the internally generated funds from the school’s administration.

Receiving the keys to the building, Professor Abdul Mumuni Salinliwiah Salifu, the Principal of the College said, “If you see a ripened corn from a distance you will know, that this corn is ripe, actually the idea is that the government has an agenda to give autonomy to all the colleges of education in the country and, before you can attain that, you need to have certain things on your campus and infrastructure is very key, human resource and other factors.”

“So, it’s in lieu of this agenda of becoming autonomous that we think we should improve on our infrastructure development on campus so that students would have a conducive environment to learn. Tutors will be happy with their facilities and our offices and staff we hope to improve upon all,” he said.

He said the hall would be used for the intended purpose, and that the college’s management was impressed with the work of the consultant at least looking at it from afar.

Mr Abdul Latif Adam, the Sissala East Municipal Assembly’s Works Engineer, who received the structure thanked the contractor for the good work after inspection.

He said the liability period began from the day of commissioning, therefore any default identified during the usage period would be reported to the contractor for its correction.

GNA

