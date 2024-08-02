Kadjebi district presents 1,369 candidates for 2024 WASSCE examination

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Aug. 02, GNA – The Kadjebi District in the Oti Region has presented a total of 1,369 candidates for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which would commence on August 05.

The figure includes 697 males and 672 females.

The students were from three Schools including the Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC), who presented a total of 1,102 candidates involving 542 males and 560 females.

The candidates from the Dodi-Papase Senior High Technical School (DOPASS), were made up of 98 males and 66 females, while the Ahamansu Islamic Senior High School (AHISEC), presented 103 students comprising of 57 males and 46 females.

Mr Christopher Agorkle, the Kadjebi District Exams Coordinator, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the total figure of registrants, however, represented a shortfall of 37 candidates presented by the district for the 2023 examination, which was 1,406.

He told the GNA that per the West African Examination Council’s (WAEC) Timetable, the examination starts on Monday, with Basketry 3 (Project work) and ends on Friday, September 20, 2024, with Applied Electricity 1 (Objective) at 1500 hours across the country.

In the 2023 WASSCE, Kadjebi District presented 1,406 candidates for the examination, but 1,404 wrote the examination.

These comprised 723 males, 683females, with two absentees, who are all males.

Among the females were nine pregnant girls’ candidates.

The 2023 WASSCE started on Monday, July 31, 2023, with Basketry 3 (Practical) and ended on September 26, 2023, with Woodwork 3 (Practical) nationwide.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

