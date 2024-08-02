Methodist Women’s Fellowship honours former GBC Director  

Gomoa Manso (C/R), Aug. 02, GNA – The Gomoa Manso Circuit Methodist Women’s Fellowship, has honoured Mr Ebenezer Kwamina Onumah, a former Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), and two Chiefs, for their tremendous contributions to the Church.

The Chiefs were: Nana Osam, the Guantoahen of Gomoa Akwamu and Nana Opaebo Kwame Dayzie VII, the Odikro.

They were done the honours at a thanksgiving service to round off a four-day conference of the Fellowship, during which two new executives, Madam Dorcas Paintsil, the Chairperson and Madam Hannah Yamoah, Treasurer were also inducted into office.

In his sermon, the Very Rev. Justice Essuon Coffie, the Circuit Minister, expressed concern about the lies people in high positions peddled, and how they lord it over their subordinates instead of serving as the light for others to follow.

He also abhorred the habits of people who claimed to be Christians, yet they fondly used working hours for prayers at the expense of the State and their businesses, leaving them to wallow in poverty.

The Very Rev. Coffie, charged Christians to shun idleness and use their hearts and hands to work hard to earn their living to cater well for their families.

He entreated the congregation to be each other’s keeper and demonstrate love which was the bedrock of the Christian religion.

In her annual report, the Circuit Secretary of the Women’s Fellowship, Madam Sarah Donkoh, said the conference was being used to rekindle the spirit in the organisation to whip up its membership to intensify their soul-winning activities for Christ.

She said the Fellowship had also taken note of the current socio-economic and financial challenges of the country, which was adversely affecting the Circuit and said plans were underway to pursue income-generating ventures to ease the burden on the members.

The conference on the theme: “Growing into Christian Maturity,” was attended by more than one hundred members drawn from ten societies in the Circuit including Ekwamkrom, Idankrom, Afransi, Benso, Manso, Gyaaman and Ayensuadze.

GNA

